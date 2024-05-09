Open Menu

No Reprieve For Perpetrators Of May 9 Arson Attacks: PM

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 08:13 PM

No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the government would definitely go after the culprits of May 9 violent arson attacks with strict punishments through courts so that such unfortunate incidents must not recur in the future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the government would definitely go after the culprits of May 9 violent arson attacks with strict punishments through courts so that such unfortunate incidents must not recur in the future.

“There is no reprieve for the culprits of May 9 incidents. I assure you that the law will take its due course and that no such incident will recur in the country,” he said while addressing the families of martyrs at the Convention Centre.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to mark the first anniversary of the May 9 (2023) violent incidents and to express solidarity with the martyrs and their families.

The prime minister said that the martyrs had rendered the supreme sacrifices for the safety of the people and the country.

He expressed the dismay that an organized group with a negative mindset had vandalized the martyrs’ memorials on that day last year.

He said that the perpetrators of the treasonous act, who attempted to create a gulf between the state institutions and the nation, would ultimately face the consequences.

Such elements must get exemplary punishment so that they should not dare to indulge such a heinous activity in the future, he added.

The prime minister, while paying tribute to the martyrs, said that they did sacrifice their lives to ensure a safe future for hundreds of thousands of children without becoming orphans.

“The whole nation is proud of its heroes for their utmost love for the motherland.

At the moment, PM Shehbaz requested the audience to rise from their seats as a mark of respect for the martyrs and their families.

He said that the brave officers and jawans of the Pakistan Army had always on the forefront to cope with the challenges - be a war or natural disaster.

The prime minister lauded the Pakistan Army for supporting the families of the martyrs over the years and added that such a mechanism should be adopted by other institutions as well.

He held out the assurance that the government would fully support the initiatives for the welfare of the martyrs’ families.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi said he had been the DIG Operations Lahore on the fateful day last year and supervised the operation against rioters with the bleeding eye injuries for two and a half hours.

He said he could not forget the day when the miscreants resorted to full violence, brazenly using weapons, petrol bombs, iron rods and stones against the personnel, causing serious injuries to some 92 security officials.

The family members of the martyrs also expressed their feeling and shared memories of their loved ones. They said they were proud of their brave near and dear ones who had embraced martyrdom for the motherland.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, cabinet members, and political figures also attended the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad National Assembly Petrol Prime Minister Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Ishaq Dar Nasir May Family Event From Government Cabinet Love

Recent Stories

Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal inj ..

Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 11

2 minutes ago
 PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culp ..

PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits

2 minutes ago
 Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in countr ..

Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history

2 minutes ago
 Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener

Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener

2 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan C ..

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF ..

7 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused

Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused

10 minutes ago
Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recr ..

Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP

10 minutes ago
 All possible relief being provided to police pers ..

All possible relief being provided to police personnel

6 minutes ago
 IG Punjab provides house to family of another mar ..

IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers amo ..

Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation ..

Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation with China in CPEC 2nd phase

6 minutes ago
 LG & CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suth ..

LG & CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" programme

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan