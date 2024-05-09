No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the government would definitely go after the culprits of May 9 violent arson attacks with strict punishments through courts so that such unfortunate incidents must not recur in the future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the government would definitely go after the culprits of May 9 violent arson attacks with strict punishments through courts so that such unfortunate incidents must not recur in the future.

“There is no reprieve for the culprits of May 9 incidents. I assure you that the law will take its due course and that no such incident will recur in the country,” he said while addressing the families of martyrs at the Convention Centre.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to mark the first anniversary of the May 9 (2023) violent incidents and to express solidarity with the martyrs and their families.

The prime minister said that the martyrs had rendered the supreme sacrifices for the safety of the people and the country.

He expressed the dismay that an organized group with a negative mindset had vandalized the martyrs’ memorials on that day last year.

He said that the perpetrators of the treasonous act, who attempted to create a gulf between the state institutions and the nation, would ultimately face the consequences.

Such elements must get exemplary punishment so that they should not dare to indulge such a heinous activity in the future, he added.

The prime minister, while paying tribute to the martyrs, said that they did sacrifice their lives to ensure a safe future for hundreds of thousands of children without becoming orphans.

“The whole nation is proud of its heroes for their utmost love for the motherland.

At the moment, PM Shehbaz requested the audience to rise from their seats as a mark of respect for the martyrs and their families.

He said that the brave officers and jawans of the Pakistan Army had always on the forefront to cope with the challenges - be a war or natural disaster.

The prime minister lauded the Pakistan Army for supporting the families of the martyrs over the years and added that such a mechanism should be adopted by other institutions as well.

He held out the assurance that the government would fully support the initiatives for the welfare of the martyrs’ families.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi said he had been the DIG Operations Lahore on the fateful day last year and supervised the operation against rioters with the bleeding eye injuries for two and a half hours.

He said he could not forget the day when the miscreants resorted to full violence, brazenly using weapons, petrol bombs, iron rods and stones against the personnel, causing serious injuries to some 92 security officials.

The family members of the martyrs also expressed their feeling and shared memories of their loved ones. They said they were proud of their brave near and dear ones who had embraced martyrdom for the motherland.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, cabinet members, and political figures also attended the event.