No reservation in trains without identity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has issued directions to the booking staff not to reserve or book any seat in trains without identification of passengers.

According to a letter issued by the PR Headquarters here, passengers wanted to reserve berth or seat in a train through computerised system would have to produce their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and in absence of the CNIC, driving licence, passport, departmental card, school identity card or any other identification should be presented at the time of reservation.

For the security purposes, manual quota of reservation will also follow these instructions whereas the Special Ticket Examiners (STEs) and conductor guards will also follow the instructions.