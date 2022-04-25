No resignation notification from Speaker NA received so far: Election Commission of Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday said that it will start its proceeding as per law upon receiving the resignation case from the Speaker National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday said that it will start its proceeding as per law upon receiving the resignation case from the Speaker National Assembly.

This was decided in the ECP meeting, which was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to discuss the letter written by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan regarding the resignation of all PTI members from the National Assembly.

The commission said that so far no resignation notification of any parliamentarian was received by the ECP from the Speaker National Assembly and added that the ECP will start proceeding as the case is received.

Meanwhile, the commission has issued notices to PTI besides all members National Assembly for April 28 and member provincial assembly on May 6 to start hearing cases regarding the declaration of Article 63 (A), received from the Speakers National and Provincial assembly.