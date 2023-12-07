No respite from smog, Lahore continues to be most polluted city

The escalating air pollution levels on Thursday once again thrust Lahore into unenviable position of being one of the most polluted cities globally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The escalating air pollution levels on Thursday once again thrust Lahore into unenviable position of being one of the most polluted cities globally.

Concerns regarding the adverse impact of toxic smog on the health of Lahore's residents have reverberated across all segments of society, with the hazardous conditions persisting for weeks. In response, the government has undertaken various measures to mitigate air pollutants.

The district authorities in the province have implemented a series of actions, including school closures, lockdowns, adjustments to business market hours, and stringent measures against smoke-emitting vehicles and industries. Notably, all 1,190 kilns in the Lahore division have been transitioned to zigzag technology. Furthermore, 118 kilns have been shuttered, and legal actions have been initiated for violations, resulting in fines amounting to Rs 1.8 million.

A recently released report detailing a 40-day anti-smog operation in Lahore division reveals that 304 cases were filed for burning crop residue, with fines totaling Rs. 87 lakh. The report indicates that 2,898 farmers received notices for crop residue burning, 1,406 submitted affidavits, and 4572 vehicles emitting smoke faced penalties amounting to Rs 32 lakh, with 1,158 vehicles being taken off the roads.

The report also discloses that, thus far, 2,689 industrial units in Lahore division have undergone inspections, leading to the closure of 362 units. Ninety-four FIRs were registered against entities violating emission control regulations.

The district administration sources emphasise actions taken to combat the deliberate burning of garbage and green waste throughout the city. Efforts include the continuous deployment of mist vehicles from LWMC, WASA, and MCL for water spraying.

In parallel, meteorological reports from the department reveal that on Thursday, the pollution levels in the provincial metropolis were measured at 229, with specific locations like main city areas registering 445, The Mall road and the US Consulate both recording 411, and DHA registering 282. The city's current minimum temperature stands at 12 degrees Celsius.

The atypical warmth in Lahore during December, a month historically characterized by severe cold, is attributed to the influence of the El Nino system on the city's weather. Experts caution that temperatures exceeding normal levels may persist due to this climatic anomaly.