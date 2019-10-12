No response yet to a letter written to UN officials: Mazari

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The response of a letter written by Human Rights Minister Dr Shireem M Mazari to multiple UN officials on gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir was still awaited.

In a exclusive talk with APP, the minister said she had written a detailed letter to 18 UN Special Procedures mandate-holders inviting their attention on international human right violations by the Government of India in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

She said the persistent human rights violations are being committed in IoK for decades.

She said that over two- month passed and the Indian occupation force continuing their siege of Held Valley with even children being detained as Modi government gets ever more desperate and brutal.

"I have sent a letter to United Nations (UN) Under- Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator asking for establishment of an immediate Humanitarian Corridor to supply humanitarian aid to Kashmiris under siege now in�the second month by Indian occupation forces.

