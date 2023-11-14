No restriction for world, Afghan to do business with valid documents: Bugti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Monday said that there is no restriction for the world community including Afghans to do business in Pakistan with valid documents.

Pakistani citizens could not enter Afghanistan for business purposes without a visa and valid documents, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Every country has the rules and regulations for entry, he said adding that Pakistan would also welcome any citizenship holder to start trade and business with proper documentation.

More than two hundred thousand Afghan people had left Pakistan after the drive launched by Law Enforcement Agencies,

he said. Pakistan has been facing terrorism issues for the last many years, he said adding that we have sacrificed thousands of lives in fighting the war on terror.

Some Afghan people who were living illegally in Pakistan had been found involved in criminal activities, he said. In reply to a question about RAW involvement in derailing peace, he said RAW had been funding terrorist groups to sabotage the peaceful environment in Pakistan.

Strict measures have been taken to control insurgency from borders, he said. To a question about action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said those who were found guilty of a crime against the national institutions would be treated as per law. "May 9 vandalism was a tragic incident in Pakistan," he said.

No one would be allowed to work against the security institutions of this country, he warned.