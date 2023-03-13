No restriction on political activities for any party:CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said that there was no restriction on doing political activities and all the political parties were allowed to run their political campaigns.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that political activities had been restricted only for today because a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match was to be held in the city and movement of cricket teams would take place.

There was also a marathon race event in the city and all other events were being finalized in advance in the city, he added.