No restrictions on funds for bar associations: AG Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais has strongly contradicted an impression that some sort of restrictions is imposed for the issuance of funds to bar associations by the Punjab government.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the AG Punjab maintained the lawyers had always played an important role in the provision of justice and supremacy of law in society.

Meanwhile, CM Punjab has also appreciated the lawyers' role in the provision of justice and funds have been issued for the welfare of the legal community without any pressure, interference or stipulation, he added.

He, categorically, termed the allegations of providing funds to lawyers' associations with some stipulations as concocted, baseless and without evidence. There is no reason or reality in such claims; it is nothing more than propaganda against an elected government by politically defeated elements, concluded the AG Punjab.