No Restrictions On Meeting PTI Founder: Azma

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that the Punjab government has not imposed any restrictions on meeting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

In response to Barrister Saif’s statement, she said on Friday that the PTI founder's entire family, lawyers and party leaders were meeting him as usual. She said that some people take jail like an amusement park and want no regulations. They want allowing anyone to visit the PTI founder at will, she added.

Azma said that when the PTI runs out of options, its leaders start playing the 'victim card'.

Writing letters has neither resulted in any deal for them nor will it in the future, she added.

The Punjab information minister said that 50 PTI supporters protested in London during the army chief’s visit, fulfilling the agenda of foreign agencies. She pointed out the contradiction in PTI’s claims of representing overseas Pakistanis, as their calls for support had completely been rejected by the overseas Pakistanis. Even today, PTI’s politics remains incomplete without mentioning Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, she concluded.

