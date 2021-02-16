No rift among party members on awarding tickets: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership had awarded the tickets to sensible and mature personalities for contesting upcoming Senate elections. There was no rift among party members on awarding tickets, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The people of all Constituencies wanted to observe transparent elections and for this, we have developed consensus on open balloting, he stated. Open balloting, he said would close doors for horse trading.

The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had made Charter of Democracy (CoD), in which, the leaders of political parties were supporting open balloting system, he added.

In reply to a question, the minister said that Opposition parties were facing set back due to immature politics of their leaders including Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto. Immature leadership did not have accurate knowledge of politics of this country, he stated. To another question about Senate elections, he said the ruling party would ensure free and fair Senate elections.