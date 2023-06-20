UrduPoint.com

No Rift Between PML-N, PPP: Shazia Marri

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri on Monday said that there is no rift between Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

"We have a working relationship with coalition partners, " she said while talking to a private television channel. The last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had polluted the country's politics, she noted.

The PTI leaders had promoted the culture of indecent language among the people, she said.

The minister said that PTI had been involved in attacking the national institutions on May 9.

A culture of abusive language was promoted by PTI Chairman, she added. About elections, she said that PPP and PML-N had different manifestos and the general elections would be contested on the basis of party ideologies.

To a question about punishment for May 9 planners, she said that punishment must be given as per the law of the land.

