No Rift In JUI-F Tank Chapter: Mahmood Bittani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:18 PM

No rift in JUI-F Tank chapter: Mahmood Bittani

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mahmood Ahmad Khan Bittani Tuesday asserted that there is no rift among the workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the district

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mahmood Ahmad Khan Bittani Tuesday asserted that there is no rift among the workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the district.

Talking to this scribe, Mahmood Battani said the rival parties are spreading rumors to create divide in the party.

He said that party workers are united under the their leadership and could not be divided through propaganda. He said JUI-F started different developmental schems in the district and would bring prosperity in the area through these projects.

