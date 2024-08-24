No Rift With PPP, Discussion Held With Bilawal On Relief Measures: Afzal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Friday said that discussion was made with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on
electricity and relief measures given by the Federal and Punjab governments to lessen the burden on people.
There is no rift between PML-N and PPP, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Bilawal Bhutto discussed matters of public affairs of the province during meeting with prime minister, he said.
The federal and the Punjab leadership had provided all possible relief to people on electricity bills, he added.
He said that other provinces should take the similar measures for their public.
Reply to a question about PTI’s public meeting, he said the supporters and workers of PTI had badly disappointed over
the postponement of public meeting on August 22.
He said that repeatedly changing dates by PTI leadership for public meeting shows lack of interest. The workers had lost confidence in the leadership of PTI due to May 9, mayhem, he said.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM7 minutes ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister8 minutes ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case8 minutes ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner8 minutes ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt bans PTM leader entry8 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Women's Enclave8 minutes ago
-
PML-N ensured stability through economic policies: Afnan8 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt fixes Rs.1 crore ‘head money’ for high-value target dacoits8 minutes ago
-
CM commends police on consigning dacoit Bashir Shar to hell8 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit4 hours ago