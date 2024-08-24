No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Friday said that discussion was made with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on

electricity and relief measures given by the Federal and Punjab governments to lessen the burden on people.

There is no rift between PML-N and PPP, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Bilawal Bhutto discussed matters of public affairs of the province during meeting with prime minister, he said.

The federal and the Punjab leadership had provided all possible relief to people on electricity bills, he added.

He said that other provinces should take the similar measures for their public.

Reply to a question about PTI’s public meeting, he said the supporters and workers of PTI had badly disappointed over

the postponement of public meeting on August 22.

He said that repeatedly changing dates by PTI leadership for public meeting shows lack of interest. The workers had lost confidence in the leadership of PTI due to May 9, mayhem, he said.