Open Menu

No Rift With PPP, Discussion Held With Bilawal On Relief Measures: Afzal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 12:20 AM

No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Friday said that discussion was made with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on

electricity and relief measures given by the Federal and Punjab governments to lessen the burden on people.

There is no rift between PML-N and PPP, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Bilawal Bhutto discussed matters of public affairs of the province during meeting with prime minister, he said.

The federal and the Punjab leadership had provided all possible relief to people on electricity bills, he added.

He said that other provinces should take the similar measures for their public.

Reply to a question about PTI’s public meeting, he said the supporters and workers of PTI had badly disappointed over

the postponement of public meeting on August 22.

He said that repeatedly changing dates by PTI leadership for public meeting shows lack of interest. The workers had lost confidence in the leadership of PTI due to May 9, mayhem, he said.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Electricity Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May August TV All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

4 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

3 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

4 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

3 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

3 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

3 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

3 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

3 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan