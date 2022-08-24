UrduPoint.com

No Risk Of Quetta's Karkhsa Dam Collapse: Irrigation Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 01:40 PM

No risk of Quetta's Karkhsa Dam collapse: Irrigation Department

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Irrigation Department, Government of Balochistan on Wednesday refuting the tv news clarified that there was no risk of collapse of Quetta's Karkhsa Dam.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir in his talk show feared the risk of collapse of Karkhsa Dam in Quetta saying that due to recent rains the water level in the dam had reached the danger limit.

However, the Irrigation department rebutting the claim said that the excess water was being released through the spillways and the reports of the dam breaching or cracking were not true.

"For the first time after 20 years, water has accumulated in the dam beyond its capacity, which is being released through the spillways," Irrigation Department noted, adding there was no danger of the dam breaching yet.

