No risk of resurgence of terrorism in the country: Moeed Yusuf

The Advisor said the country needs a concerted whole of national approach to end intolerance from the society and stigmatize violence or taking law into hands by extremist factions, as a taboo.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2021) National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf says there is no risk of resurgence of terrorism in the country as the massive capacity buildup of security forces has ensured defence of the country against all threats.

He was addressing the session on Importance of Sustainable Development Goals for National Security in the Context of Current Regional Development during the Sustainable Development Conference in Islamabad.

