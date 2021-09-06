UrduPoint.com

No Riverine Flood Risk Amid All Rivers Flowing Normal: FFC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 02:49 PM

No riverine flood risk amid all rivers flowing normal: FFC

Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Monday reported that there was no more riverine flood situation in the country as all main rivers of the System were flowing at normal levels

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Monday reported that there was no more riverine flood situation in the country as all main rivers of the System were flowing at normal levels.

According to daily situation report of water reservoirs said the Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla dam reservoirs was 9.702 million acre feet (MAF) which was 72 percent of the existing Storage Capacity of 13.516 MAF.

The report added that the Monsoon Low (prevailing weather system) continued over Southern Sindh and adjoining areas with weak Seasonal Low over Nothern Balochistan.

The moist currents of Moderate Intensity from Arabian sea were penetrating into South Eastern Sindh and adjoining Bahawalpur Division (Punjab) up to 5,000 feet, he added.

Under the influence of prevailing weather conditions, isolated thunderstorms and rain was expected over Punjab (Lahore, Gugranwala and Bahawalpur Division), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshwar and Khot Divisions), South and South eastern Sindh and Northern Eastern Baluchistan including upper catchments of all the main rivers during the next 24 hours.

