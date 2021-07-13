No riverine flood situation: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej were flowing normal and there was no riverine flood situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej were flowing normal and there was no riverine flood situation in the country.

According to FFC report on Tuesday,some good inflows generated in Rivers Indus, Jhelum and Chenab as a result of healthy rains in their respective catchment areas.

The Present Combined Live Storage of three main reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma) was 3.281 MAF (24.27% of 13.516 MAF which is Maximum Combined Live Storage).

Yesterday's low-pressure area continues to prevail over South Orissa Coast with strong trough of Westerly Wave now prevailing over Kashmir and adjoining areas. Also Seasonal Low continues to persist over Northern Balochistan.

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, moderate moist currents from Bay of Bengal (India) are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet and are likely to weaken with upper air circulation presently prevailing over South Gujrat (India).

As against FFD's forecast of 200,000 cusecs to 300,000 cusecs high flows in River Chenab at Marala Headworks (1st Control Structure on River Chenab in Pakistan), the present inflow is 100,000 cusecs.

For the ensuing 24 hours, scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated Heavy Falls have been predicted for Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, & D.G. Khan Divisions of Punjab, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all the main rivers.

During the same period, scattered thunderstorm/ rain might also occur over Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions (Punjab) and Sindh with isolated thunderstorm/rain over Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan & Bahawalpur Divisions (Punjab) and Eastern parts of Balochistan.