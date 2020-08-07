No riverine flood situation: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that there is no riverine flood situation in the country at present except for urban flooding issues in Sindh especially in the metropolitan Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that there is no riverine flood situation in the country at present except for urban flooding issues in Sindh especially in the metropolitan Karachi.

According to the daily FFC report on Friday, although 2.77 feet increase in water level of Tarbela reservoir has been observed ( i.e 1490.44 feet of today Vs 1487.67 feet of yesterday) during past 24 hours, but the escape discharge downstream Kotri Barrage (i.e. 35,000 cusecs) seems to be much higher considering continuous low temperature driven less inflows in River Indus at Tarbela during current monsoon season.

IRSA is accordingly fully cognizant of the situation and is ensuring maximum storage gains without compromising on provincial indents. Water level in Mangla reservoir is at 1232.10 feet leaving behind a storage space of 9.90 feet to attain its maximum conservation level (MCL) of 1242.00 feet.

Yesterday's Well Marked Monsoon Low over Western Madhya Pradesh (India) has reached Pakistan and today lies over Southeastern Sindh.

The Cyclonic Circulation (extension of monsoon low in upper air) earlier over South Gujarat (India) has merged into Well Marked Monsoon Low. According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, a fresh & strong trough of Westerly Wave is currently prevailing over Northwestern Afghanistan with Weak Seasonal Low persisting over Western Balochistan.

Arabian Sea's Moderate to Strong moist currents penetration into Southern parts and Light to Moderate moist currents into Upper parts of Pakistan upto 7000 feet and 4000 feet respectively have also been reported by the FFD, Lahore.

For the ensuing 24 hours FFD, Lahore, has predicted widespread rain/wind-thundershowers with Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy Falls over a number of cities of Sindh including: Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Dadu & Shaheed Benazirabad, besides over Balochistan (Awaran, Khuzdar & Lasbela).

During the same period isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab) and Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), besides scattered thunderstorm/rain over upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS.

Further to above, scattered rain-thundershowers with Isolated Heavy Falls are also expected over Punjab (Bahawalpur & Rahim Yar Khan), Sindh (Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jacobabad, Kashmore & Ghotki) and Balochistan (Kalat, Jaffarabad & Jhal Magsi) during the succeeding 24 hours.

As a consequence of predicted weather situation, heavy downpour may result into Urban Flooding in Karachi & Hyderabad and Flash Flooding in the Hill Torrents of Eastern Balochistan and Nullahs/Rivers of Coastal Balochistan during the above mentioned period of 24 hours.

For the following 48 hours, wet spell is likely to decrease over Southern parts of Pakistan and Monsoon activity is likely to increase over upper half of the country.

Rainfall activity of moderate intensity with Isolated Heavy Falls and Few Very Heavy Falls is likely to start from August 9 over the upper catchments of rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi that may cause enhanced discharge in these rivers.