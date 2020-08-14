UrduPoint.com
No Riverine Flood Situation In Country: FFC

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:46 AM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said at present, there is "no riverine flood situation" in the country and all main rivers of Indus River System (IRS) are discharging "Normal Flows".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said at present, there is "no riverine flood situation" in the country and all main rivers of Indus River System (IRS) are discharging "Normal Flows".

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs have attained a cumulatively storage of 10.886 MAF (79.96% of total 13.614 MAF).

Seasonal Low continues to prevail over North-eastern Balochistan with weak moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

A fresh trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan. Scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls are expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions of Punjab during the ensuing 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain has also been forecast over Punjab (Sargodha & D.G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South & South-eastern Sindh and Northeastern Balochistan including the upper catchment of River Indus during the same period.

