No Riverine Flood Situation In Country: FFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 07:13 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that there is currently no riverine flood situation in the country as all the main rivers of the Indus River System are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that there is currently no riverine flood situation in the country as all the main rivers of the Indus River System are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, the combined live storage of country's three major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla) is 9.171 MAF (68.

13% of 13.461 MAF).

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northeastern Afghanistan.

Mainly dry weather has been predicted over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, scattered thunderstorm/ rain of light intensity may occur over upper catchment of River Indus during the same period.

