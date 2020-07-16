UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Riverine Flood Situation In Country: FFC

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:44 AM

No riverine flood situation in country: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers are flowing in normal flow condition and there is no riverine flood situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers are flowing in normal flow condition and there is no riverine flood situation in the country.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, seasonal low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan with moist currents penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet from the Arabian Sea. Also, as per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, a fresh trough of Westerly Wave is moving across Northern parts of Afghanistan. For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore, has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & D.

G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) with isolated thunderstorm/rain over Sargodha, Lahore, Bahawalpur & Multan Divisions of Punjab and Eastern Balochistan including the upper catchments of all the major rivers.

Mild flows are expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division during the same period. No significant rainfall event has been reported by FFD, Lahore, during the past 24 hour.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) is monitoring the on-going monsoon season and its Central Flood Forecasting Division based at Lahore is working on Round-the-Clock to keep all concerned fully informed.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Afghanistan Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Kohat Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Same Malakand Event All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

45 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

45 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

4 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

4 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.