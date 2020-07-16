No riverine flood situation in country: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers are flowing in normal flow condition and there is no riverine flood situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers are flowing in normal flow condition and there is no riverine flood situation in the country.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, seasonal low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan with moist currents penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet from the Arabian Sea. Also, as per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, a fresh trough of Westerly Wave is moving across Northern parts of Afghanistan. For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore, has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & D.

G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) with isolated thunderstorm/rain over Sargodha, Lahore, Bahawalpur & Multan Divisions of Punjab and Eastern Balochistan including the upper catchments of all the major rivers.

Mild flows are expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division during the same period. No significant rainfall event has been reported by FFD, Lahore, during the past 24 hour.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) is monitoring the on-going monsoon season and its Central Flood Forecasting Division based at Lahore is working on Round-the-Clock to keep all concerned fully informed.