UrduPoint.com

No Room For Anti-state Rhetoric In Pakistan: Usman Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

No room for anti-state rhetoric in Pakistan: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said there was no room for anti-state rhetoric in Pakistan and in the current situation, negative politics was against the national interest.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government was continuing the journey of public service with hardwork and sincerity, he said in a statement issued here on Friday.

He said the opposition had no agenda for people as the disappointed elements were only misleading the nation.

The chief minister said that people wanted to see the country moving forward instead of negativepolitics. Unfortunately, the opposition had put the national interest behind them. The intentionsof these elements to obstruct the development journey would not succeed, the CM added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

HBL and Government of Sindh launch COVID-19 Drive- ..

HBL and Government of Sindh launch COVID-19 Drive-Through Vaccination Facility

14 minutes ago
 On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Arts ..

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi h ..

39 minutes ago
 Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

1 hour ago
 24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

1 hour ago
 Homeboy Neuville quickest in Rally of Belgium shak ..

Homeboy Neuville quickest in Rally of Belgium shakedown

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.