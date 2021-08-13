No room for anti-state rhetoric in Pakistan: Usman Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said there was no room for anti-state rhetoric in Pakistan and in the current situation, negative politics was against the national interest.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government was continuing the journey of public service with hardwork and sincerity, he said in a statement issued here on Friday.

He said the opposition had no agenda for people as the disappointed elements were only misleading the nation.

The chief minister said that people wanted to see the country moving forward instead of negativepolitics. Unfortunately, the opposition had put the national interest behind them. The intentionsof these elements to obstruct the development journey would not succeed, the CM added.