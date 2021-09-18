No room for corrupt people: Malik Amin

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Environment, Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday said Imran Khan laid the foundation of a new Pakistan and there was a no room for corrupt people

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Environment, Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday said Imran Khan laid the foundation of a new Pakistan and there was a no room for corrupt people.

While visiting the ongoing development works in Shaheedabad area of Hassanabdal, he said the electronic voting machine would help ensure rigging free elections.

He said there were endeavouring to eradicate the problems of voting, but few corrupt elements did not want this so, they were spreading negative propaganda against it.

He said work was underway on two mega projects in Hassanabdal which would be completed soon, adding that they would not only enhance the beauty of the area but would also facilitate the natives.

Hazrat Wali Khan thanked Malik Amin Aslam and Akbar Khan Tanoli for resolving the issues of road, sewerage and electricity in the area.

Chairman Punjab Complaints Cell, Akbar Khan Tanoli on the occasion said Imran Khan's vision was very clear and no compromise would be made on corruption and rigging.