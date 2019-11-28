UrduPoint.com
No Room For Extremism In Society: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:35 PM

No room for extremism in society: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said there was no room for hatred or extremism in society as Islam teaches peace, tolerance and brotherhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said there was no room for hatred or extremism in society as islam teaches peace, tolerance and brotherhood.

Issuing a statement about an unfortunate incident of Holy Quran burning in Norway, he said that everyone should understand the universal language of peace.

He said that extremist behaviour of fanatics was a threat to peaceful societies and the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran was highly condemnable. "Such abhorrent acts only create hatred and extremism," he added.

The CM urged the international community to pay attention to Islamophobia, as it had given rise to extremism and hatred. "It is also important to note that promotion of peace will fulfil the desire for peace," concluded the chief minister.

