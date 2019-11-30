UrduPoint.com
No Room For Hatred In Islam: Usman Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:28 PM

No room for hatred in Islam: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said Islam gave the message of peace, love and tolerance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said islam gave the message of peace, love and tolerance.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said extremist attitudes of radical elements were a threat for peaceful societies.

He said, "Heinous incidents like desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway only gives birth to hatred." Usman Buzdar said there was no room for hatred in Islam, adding hatred and extremism were emerging as a result of Islamophobia.

The CM said, "Desire to attain peace can only be fulfilled through promoting it."

