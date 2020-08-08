No room for ineligible, negligent elements in company: FESCO Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shafiqul Hasan has warned that there is no room for ineligible and negligent elements in the company therefore all employees should perform their duties efficiently and diligently.

Addressing a meeting at FESCO Headquarters to review performance of first circle, he said that eligible and hardworking employees are precious asset of the company but negligent and lethargic elements are bringing bad name for FESCO. Therefore the company management has decided to kick out these elements so that performance of the company could be improved.

He directed the line staff to identify those points which are creating hurdles in improving operation system because FESCO can reduce the public complaints by providing uninterrupted power supply.

He said that FESCO field staff should collect correct mobile phone data of the consumers so that the consumers could be informed timely about load management and defect in feeders as well as information about meter reading.