No room for 'minus one' formula in PTI: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD (AJK) (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Nov, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that there was "no room for minus one formula in the PTI".

"Imran Khan can't be minus from the party," the AJK PM said while talking to media in the State metropolis on Wednesday.

The AJK PM further said that the PTI was united under the leadership of Imran Khan.

He also went on to claim that "Imran Khan's popularity is increasing day by day".

The AJK PM further claimed that the people of Pakistan would continue to "support and follow him (Imran) in future".