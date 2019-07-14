UrduPoint.com
No Room For Money Laundering In Pakistan: Ali Zaidi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

No room for money laundering in Pakistan: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Sunday said now there was no room for corruption and money-laundering in Pakistan and those who were involved in money laundering would be taken to task.

Talking to ptv with regard to the news published about Shahbaz Sharif's involvement in money laundering in the British newspaper Daily Mail, he said the money looted from national exchequer and stashed abroad by these politicians belongs to the people of Pakistan.

His government would not make any compromise on corruption and would not enter into any deal with those who looted, plundered and laundered the public money abroad, he added.

British newspaper Daily Mail in its report said millions of Pounds stolen from donors aid money were transferred to Birmingham.

