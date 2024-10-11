Open Menu

No Room For Negligence In Anti-dengue Activities: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Friday warned the personnel deployed for the ongoing anti-dengue campaign in the district, for showing any negligence.

According to the details, the commissioner while chairing a meeting on the dengue situation in Rawalpindi directed the concerned quarters to ensure strict compliance of duties.

He instructed for the strict actions against absent officers through internal monitoring.

"There is no room for negligence in anti-dengue activities", he said.

The commissioner further directed the health teams to revisit the government departments to check sanitation and dengue larvae, and urged the health teams to take stern actions against dengue SOPs violations if found in departments.

"Departments where larvae are found even after issuing the certificate will be sealed", he said and added that in high-risk union councils, duties of divisional heads for internal monitoring have been assigned with zero tolerance on absence.

The commissioner instructed to ensure the quality of anti-dengue activities as well as to provide full awareness to the citizens.

He urged the citizens to adopt dengue preventive measures, follow SOPs and play their due role in the fight against dengue.

"We only need cooperation from the public to the extent that they keep their houses clean and report to the hospital immediately in case of fever", he added.

Earlier during the meeting, the health officials briefed that actions were being taken against the violators.

It was apprised that during the last 24 hours, 49 FIRs were registered in, 11 challans were served and 13 buildings were sealed. A fine of Rs 1,34,500.0 has been imposed against dengue SOPs since January this year.

