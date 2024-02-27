No room for political appointments: Maryam Nawaz

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her admiration for honest officers, emphasizing the importance of integrity in public service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her admiration for honest officers, emphasizing the importance of integrity in public service.

She vowed to uphold meritocracy and prevent any form of nepotism, stating that political appointments would not be tolerated under her administration. Furthermore, she underscored the government's commitment to transparency in financial matters.

Addressing officials at the Darbar Hall Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of providing quality healthcare services to the public. She directed officials to prioritize the prevention of diseases like dengue and polio, and to ensure the continuation of public utility projects in the health sector.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also highlighted her support for officers and employees who demonstrate dedication, stating that innovative ideas for public service improvement would be welcomed. She praised civil servants for their patriotism and commitment to public service, stating that accountability, transparency, and efficiency are non-negotiable principles.

The chief minister also stressed the importance of promptly addressing public grievances, stating that immediate action should be taken to resolve issues. She emphasized the need for institutional and organizational reforms to address people's problems.

During her visit to the Punjab Civil Secretariat, Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the restoration project of the Civil Secretariat for preserving its historical significance. She inaugurated a museum within the Secretariat and reviewed ongoing projects.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman provided a detailed briefing on the functions of various departments.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman Planning and Development, Secretary Health, Secretary Finance, Members of the Punjab Assembly including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, and Sania Ashiq, as well as the IG Punjab and other secretaries.