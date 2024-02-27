No Room For Political Appointments: Maryam Nawaz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 09:34 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her admiration for honest officers, emphasizing the importance of integrity in public service
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her admiration for honest officers, emphasizing the importance of integrity in public service.
She vowed to uphold meritocracy and prevent any form of nepotism, stating that political appointments would not be tolerated under her administration. Furthermore, she underscored the government's commitment to transparency in financial matters.
Addressing officials at the Darbar Hall Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of providing quality healthcare services to the public. She directed officials to prioritize the prevention of diseases like dengue and polio, and to ensure the continuation of public utility projects in the health sector.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif also highlighted her support for officers and employees who demonstrate dedication, stating that innovative ideas for public service improvement would be welcomed. She praised civil servants for their patriotism and commitment to public service, stating that accountability, transparency, and efficiency are non-negotiable principles.
The chief minister also stressed the importance of promptly addressing public grievances, stating that immediate action should be taken to resolve issues. She emphasized the need for institutional and organizational reforms to address people's problems.
During her visit to the Punjab Civil Secretariat, Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the restoration project of the Civil Secretariat for preserving its historical significance. She inaugurated a museum within the Secretariat and reviewed ongoing projects.
Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman provided a detailed briefing on the functions of various departments.
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman Planning and Development, Secretary Health, Secretary Finance, Members of the Punjab Assembly including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, and Sania Ashiq, as well as the IG Punjab and other secretaries.
Recent Stories
Russian court jails veteran activist Orlov for 2.5 years
CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ project
NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pak-Arab Housing victims
AIOU inks MoU to establish museum
CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao
Two killed in road accident
CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserving individuals
118 newly elected members to take oath in KP assembly on Wednesday
CM orders to launch ‘Smart District Safe City’ project
LESCO chief chairs functional heads meeting
ECP informs public for registration of vote, correction of record before by-poll ..
Fire broke out in oil tanker
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two Holy Mosques- places of worship not arenas for politicking: Ashrafi4 minutes ago
-
CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ project4 minutes ago
-
NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pak-Arab Housing victims5 minutes ago
-
AIOU inks MoU to establish museum5 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao5 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road accident5 minutes ago
-
CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserving individuals5 minutes ago
-
118 newly elected members to take oath in KP assembly on Wednesday4 minutes ago
-
CM orders to launch ‘Smart District Safe City’ project4 minutes ago
-
LESCO chief chairs functional heads meeting4 minutes ago
-
ECP informs public for registration of vote, correction of record before by-poll schedule4 minutes ago
-
Fire broke out in oil tanker1 hour ago