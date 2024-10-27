No Room For Terrorism In Islam: Governor Kundi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday, stated that there is no room for terrorism in Islam, saying, "This is a religion of peace."
He expressed these views while attending and addressing an international religious conference at Minhaj University, which focused on the themes of politics and violence in the name of religion.
He praised Minhaj University for its role in guiding the youth in the right direction, commending the institution’s contributions to education and research.
Kundi stressed the importance of collective efforts for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, urging every Pakistani to take initiative.
He highlighted the consistent efforts of Sheikh-ul-Islam Professor Dr. Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri in promoting interfaith harmony and peace.
The governor also pointed out the significance of presenting Pakistan’s soft image to the world, especially considering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s strategic location bordering Afghanistan. He reiterated that extremism, violence, and terrorism have no place in islam and called for unity to combat these issues.
"Two global powers have attempted to assert control over this region, but they have not succeeded," Kundi concluded, reinforcing the need for a united front against extremism and terrorism.
