Open Menu

No Room For Terrorism In Islam: Governor Kundi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM

No room for terrorism in Islam: Governor Kundi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday, stated that there is no room for terrorism in Islam, saying, "This is a religion of peace."

He expressed these views while attending and addressing an international religious conference at Minhaj University, which focused on the themes of politics and violence in the name of religion.

He praised Minhaj University for its role in guiding the youth in the right direction, commending the institution’s contributions to education and research.

Kundi stressed the importance of collective efforts for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, urging every Pakistani to take initiative.

He highlighted the consistent efforts of Sheikh-ul-Islam Professor Dr. Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri in promoting interfaith harmony and peace.

The governor also pointed out the significance of presenting Pakistan’s soft image to the world, especially considering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s strategic location bordering Afghanistan. He reiterated that extremism, violence, and terrorism have no place in islam and called for unity to combat these issues.

"Two global powers have attempted to assert control over this region, but they have not succeeded," Kundi concluded, reinforcing the need for a united front against extremism and terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

24 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

24 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

1 day ago
Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan