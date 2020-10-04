No room for those involved in politics of plunder: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that there is no room for those in Pakistan who were involved in politics of loot and plunder.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the CM said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, held influential people accountable for the first time in the country's history.

People who were considered untouchable in the past were now in the grip of the law, the CM said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had crushed the giants of corruption. He said that accountability of the corrupt elements was a manifesto of the PTI and the government would not budge even an inch on its manifesto. The era of loot would not come back and Pakistan would reach its destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The CM said that the opposition parties were trying to stop the progress of Pakistan. Protest of the opposition without any reason was an undemocratic move. Pakistan is facing internal as well as external challenges and in the current critical circumstances, politics of chaos was unwise and against the national interests. He said that the opposition parties wanted to fulfill their nefarious designs by spreading chaos. The people want to see the country moving ahead.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition parties would neither go for a long march nor protest. It is unfortunate that the opposition parties had put the national interest behind. The government wouldcomplete its tenure. He said that PM Imran Khan was taking decisions bravely and wisely in the national interests and according to the expectations of the people.