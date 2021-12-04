No room for violence, extremism in Islam: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that there is no room for violence and extremism in Islam and scholars should play a positive role in curbing extremism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that there is no room for violence and extremism in islam and scholars should play a positive role in curbing extremism.

In his tweet and statement on the incident of killing a foreign national in Sialkot, he said that taking the law into one's hands on the basis of mere accusation is contrary to Islamic teachings.

Sialkot incident is a disgrace to the whole nation. Those who are responsible for this heinous incident will be brought to law at any cost. Prime Minister Imran Khan is supervising the investigation, those responsible will not be able to escape.

Ch Sarwar said that there is no doubt that the Sialkot incident is very unfortunate and an insult to Islam and human dignity. Those involved in such incidents are bringing Pakistan into disrepute in the world. This tragic incident is being condemned by scholars from all schools of thought but there is a need for all political and religious parties to unite in order to protect the country from extremism as well as religious extremism.

The governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has clearly stated that those involved in this incident will not be forgiven under any circumstances. The arrests have begun already and those responsible will be punished as soon as possible according to the constitution and law. The minorities in Pakistan will be protected according to the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added.

The Punjab governor said that killing of a foreigner on the pretext of religious sacrilege was very sad and embarrassing for 220 million Pakistanis. The government agencies have taken timely action against those responsible. Prime Minister Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is monitoring the Sialkot incident and the government has a clear policy that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands. Relevant agencies including the police will ensure that such incidents do not happen in Pakistan in future, he added.