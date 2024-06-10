Open Menu

No Rule's Violation In Chairing Of Senate Session By Presiding Officer On June 7: Gillani

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 09:55 PM

No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session by presiding officer on June 7: Gillani

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani on Monday ruled that there was no procedural irregularity or violation of Rule 14 in chairing the session of the Upper House of Parliament by a presiding officer while the deputy chairman was available on June 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani on Monday ruled that there was no procedural irregularity or violation of Rule 14 in chairing the session of the Upper House of Parliament by a presiding officer while the deputy chairman was available on June 7.

The chairman also advised the Senate Secretariat, that, in future, "the availability of deputy chairman in the Parliament Building might be ensured first before inviting any member of panel of presiding officers in absence of the chairman".

“This ruling flows as consequence of a letter written to me by the Leader of the Opposition stating therein that during sitting of the Senate held on 7th June, 2024, Rule 14 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012 has been violated,” the ruling said.

Chairman Gillani said that the current session of the Senate was summoned on 7th June, 2024, whereupon in pursuance of Rule 14 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan and Manzoor Ahmed were nominated, in order of precedence, to preside over the sitting in absence of the chairman and deputy chairman.

“During sitting of the Senate held on 7th June, 2024, I was presiding the session but in view of pre-scheduled urgent commitment, I had to leave the House.

"At that time, Deputy Chairman Senate was not present inside the House so I invited Senator Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan, the available member of the panel of presiding officers present at that time inside the House, to preside over the sitting.

"When Senator Palwasha occupied the seat and started the proceedings, in the meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Senate walked inside the House so the members raised objection in the House that member of panel of presiding officer cannot preside the sitting when Deputy Chairman is available in the House,” he said.

He said he had checked the record of the proceedings and it transpired that when Senator Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan had already occupied the Chair at that time the Deputy Chairman walked inside the House for a short span of time under the impression that the chairman was presiding the session but soon after realizing the situation he walked out of the House.

APP/raz-ajb

Related Topics

Senate Business Parliament Ishaq Dar June Opposition

Recent Stories

Woman, daughter killed in road accident

Woman, daughter killed in road accident

52 seconds ago
 Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

54 seconds ago
 IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery ..

IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery case

56 seconds ago
 LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving ..

LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge

9 minutes ago
 People friendly entertainment projects to be initi ..

People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamaba ..

9 minutes ago
 Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 ..

Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines ..

9 minutes ago
CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters

CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters

9 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial ..

Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land

10 minutes ago
 U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Educa ..

U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education

33 minutes ago
 Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggli ..

Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister

11 minutes ago
 12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire

12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire

13 minutes ago
 Customs collects over Rs 4 bln revenue in FY 2023- ..

Customs collects over Rs 4 bln revenue in FY 2023-24

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan