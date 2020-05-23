UrduPoint.com
No Russians Among Karachi Plane Crash Victims - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:22 AM

There are no Russians among the victims of the plane crash in Pakistan's Karachi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) There are no Russians among the victims of the plane crash in Pakistan's Karachi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"According to available information, about 100 people on board were killed.

Currently, the number of victims among the residents of the houses on which the plane crashed is currently estimated. According to reports, there are no Russian citizens among the victims," the ministry said.

"We express our sympathy and support to the families of the victims, we wish a speedy recovery to all those injured," it said.

