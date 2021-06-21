UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Safe Heavens For Talibans In Pakistan, Says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:51 PM

No safe heavens for Talibans in Pakistan, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The FM in an interview to an Afghan TV has said that Talibans have roots there in Afghanistan, vowing that Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role to make Afghan peace process successful.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi ruled out the safe heavens for the Taliban inside Pakistan, saying that they have their roots in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahood Qureshi also rejected the possibility of fight again among different Afghan groups.

He expressed these words during his interview to an Afghan tv anchor Lutfullah. The Foreign Minister put serious questions before the TV anchors when he asked him different questions.

He stated that India used Afghanistan land against Pakistan which was very painful.

The FM said that Pakistani land would not be used against Afghanistan.

The anchor asked FM Qureshi that where prominent Taliban leaders including Haibtullah, Siraj Haqqani and Mullah Yaqoob had gone to which he responded that he should ask this question to his government.

The answer just left the anchor surprised.

The FM also rejected rumors about Peshawar and Quetta.

He stated that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role to make Afghan peace process successful.

“Peace in Afghanistan is one of the priorities of regional countries,” said the FM, adding that he presented Pakistan's position on the Afghan issue at the recently held Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

He said the world acknowledges Pakistan's role for peace and stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan Peshawar World Quetta Turkey Antalya TV Government

Recent Stories

US should find political solution before leaving A ..

22 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis attempted attack on Khamis Mu ..

39 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

1 hour ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

1 hour ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.