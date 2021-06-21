No safe heavens for Talibans in Pakistan, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

(@fidahassanain)

The FM in an interview to an Afghan TV has said that Talibans have roots there in Afghanistan, vowing that Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role to make Afghan peace process successful.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi ruled out the safe heavens for the Taliban inside Pakistan, saying that they have their roots in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahood Qureshi also rejected the possibility of fight again among different Afghan groups.

He expressed these words during his interview to an Afghan tv anchor Lutfullah. The Foreign Minister put serious questions before the TV anchors when he asked him different questions.

He stated that India used Afghanistan land against Pakistan which was very painful.

The FM said that Pakistani land would not be used against Afghanistan.

The anchor asked FM Qureshi that where prominent Taliban leaders including Haibtullah, Siraj Haqqani and Mullah Yaqoob had gone to which he responded that he should ask this question to his government.

The answer just left the anchor surprised.

The FM also rejected rumors about Peshawar and Quetta.

He stated that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role to make Afghan peace process successful.

“Peace in Afghanistan is one of the priorities of regional countries,” said the FM, adding that he presented Pakistan's position on the Afghan issue at the recently held Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

He said the world acknowledges Pakistan's role for peace and stability.