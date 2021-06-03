UrduPoint.com
‘No Salary If Govt Employees Refuse Covid-19 Vaccination,’ Says Sindh CM

Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:33 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has issued directives to the finance ministry regarding payment of salaries to the government employees.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2021) Sindh Chieif Minister Murad Ali Shah has made it clear that no salary will be paid to the government employees who refuse to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed authorities to stop the salaries of government employees who are not getting themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus, Geo news reported on Thursday.

The Chief Minister presided over a meeting of Coronavirus Task Force and reviewed the overall Coronavirus situation in the province on Thursday.

“The salaries of unvaccinated Sindh government employees should not be released if they did not get Coronavirus vaccine,” said the Sindh Chief Minister.

The CM also directed the finance ministry in this regard.

The Sindh Health department said that 1, 550, 553 were vaccinated in the province so far while 1, 121,000 people received the first dose and 429, 000 people have fully been vaccinated against the virus.

The meeting was briefed that 78,799 people were vaccinated in Sindh in the last 24 hours.

According to the NCOC, over 79.53 million people were vaccinated across the country so far. The national coronavirus monitoring body has set a target of vaccinating 70 million people in the country this year.

