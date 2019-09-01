No scandal of any provincial minister surfaced: Mian Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Information, Culture, Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Sunday said no financial or misappropriation scandal of any Punjab government minister had come to surface.

Presenting one-year performance of Punjab government in a press conference here, he said the Punjab government did not take loan of a single penny and had tried to perform with noble intentions to repay Rs 1.2 trillion debt of previous government of PML-N, while relying on its own resources.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was setting a new example by doing public service without adopting ostentatious protocol and also following austerity policy as compared to eight camp offices being set up by the former chief minister which had no example in our political history.

Mian Aslam Iqbal stated that the present PTI government had exposed plunderers of national wealth and also blocked the ways and means of plundering the national wealth. The PTI government had unmasked such faces who had no pain and concern for the nation but only cares for their own interests, he added.

The previous government of PML-N only initiated Sasti Roti, laptop, energy projects, metro bus, orange line train, Aashiyana and other so-called mega projects just to oblige and give favour to their sons and sons-in-law by plundering and minting national money so that they could buy flats abroad, and only one project of orange line train amounting to Rs 325 billion had eaten away all the funds of South Punjab.

The Punjab information minister said the PML-N by issuing so-called whitepaper was doing nothing except telling pack of lies and hurling false and fabricated allegations.

PML-N while remaining in power for continuous ten years in Punjab, and PML-N and PPP while enjoying their turns of power for the last 30 years in Federal and Punjab governments indulged in massive corruption and their ministers also became front-men of their leadership for their corruption and such videos were also on the record.

He said they had proved to be cyber thieves and looters and their sons, sons-in-law, nephews, relatives and other in-laws also filled up their coffers to the maximum level, while PPP had set up new records of corruption in Sindh. How come they talk of bringing whitepaper against one year performance of PTI government.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the misdeeds of those, who befooled the public for long, had now fully come to light, adding each and every project being initiated by PML-N and PPP at federal, Punjab and Sindh government level provided ample proof of massive corruption and their real grief was that why scandal of any minister of PTI government had not come to light.

The provincial information minister also claimed that 60 per cent reduction had been made in the expenses of Chief Minister Office, elaborating that Rs 20 million had been saved in the expenses of vehicles and gifts worth Rs 90 million had been deposited in the national exchequer instead of taking these home.

Commenting on one year performance of Punjab government, the provincial minister said for the first time in the history of Punjab, process for the constitution of industrial policy and four new technical universities had been initiated.

Projects such as special economic zones, small industry, cottage industry and many other projects had also been launched in the province, he said and added that such projects would bring revolution in the industrial sector of the province.

Spanning over 20,000 acre of land, he mentioned, the special economic zone in Muzaffargarh and Layyah would prove to be a game changer.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, no inspector would enter into any factory to harass the owner after 15 days.

He also indicated about setting up of nine new hospitals including emergency of 12 big hospitals and other projects which would facilitate the patients.

He said the Punjab government had formulated e-policy for the transfer of teachers. He stated that reforms had also been introduced in Agriculture, Irrigation and other departments during last one year which would yield fruitful results in coming four years.

To a question, he said issuance of Insaf Health Card for journalists and media workers would be ensured and he would take up this matter in the cabinet meeting.

To another question, he said the PTI government had also made special arrangements for one or two prisoners so that opposition should not have any opportunity to resort to any criticism.