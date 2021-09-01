UrduPoint.com

No Selected Accountability In New Pakistan: Gill

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:46 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said there was no selected accountability rather across the board accountability was being carried out in the country

In response to the statement of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the SAPM said there was across the board accountability for all in new Pakistan but the corrupt opposition was giving impression that only they were being made accountable.

He said those who had themselves set up National Accountability Bureau (NAB), after failing to answer their corruption were now criticizing accountability process.

He said such people were trying to misguide the people through false media propaganda.

He said being a Petroleum Minister, Shahid Khaqan awarded LNG terminal contract to his blue eyed company. The national exchequer suffered billion of rupees loss due to awarding LNG terminal contract for 15 years.

Gill said the government purchased LNG cargoes at US $ 2 MMBTU in July 2020 while at US $ 9 MMBTU in April 2021.

He said the PTI led government signed contract for LNG at rate of 10.2 per cent for 10 years. The government signed LNG agreement around 25 per cent less rate than PML, he saidHe said the government new LNG agreement would start from January 2022.

