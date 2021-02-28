UrduPoint.com
No Senate Elections Campaign After March 1st Midnight: ECP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the election campaign for Senate election in the country will come to an end with effect from the midnight falling between the March 1st and March 2nd, 2021.

The commission has asked all the political parties and the contesting candidates to follow the provisions of law and exercise self-restraint so that the poll is held in an orderly and peaceful manner on the March 3rd.

The commission has drawn attention of political parties and contesting candidates for Senate Elections, to the provisions of Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017, which provides that no person shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting and no person shall promote or join in any procession within the area of a province during a period of forty-eight hours ending at midnight following the conclusion of the poll for an election in that province or Federal capital.

Violation of said provision will be illegal practice which is punishable in accordance with Section 183 of that Elections Act, 2017, it added.

