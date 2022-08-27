No separate account of Pakistan Army for flood relief donations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Inter Services Public Relations on Saturday announced that there was no separate account of Pakistan Army for flood relief donations as there was only one account for flood relief donations, already announced by the Federal government.

The Armed Forces media wing in a statement issued here said that there were certain fake accounts being attributed to Army for flood relief donations.

"All such accounts are fake and public is requested to be aware of such fake appeals," it underlined.