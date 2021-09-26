No service for unvaccinated person after Sept 30: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan Sunday said that no service would be provided to persons not completed their corona vaccination dozes till September 30th across the district.

In a statement issued here, the deputy commissioner said that corona vaccination was continued with rapid pace in the district as per directives of the provincial government.

He said that according to the new guidelines of NCOC, all services would be blocked for unvaccinated person after September 30. He said there would be complete ban on entry of unvaccinated persons at educational institutes, airport, shopping malls, hotels and marriage halls.

The DC added that district administration has started vaccination of teenagers between 15 to 17 years of age while November 30 has been deadline to the youngsters for completion of their vaccination dozes.

Amir Karim Khan maintained that district administration would start crackdown against unvaccinated persons after September 30 with a slogan of "No vaccination, No service". He said that October 31 would be the deadline for drivers and staff of transport companies otherwise their transportation services would be suspended.

He urged masses to complete their vaccination dozes as soon as possible in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus.