No Services For Citizens Without Masks: DPO Dera

Sat 13th June 2020

District Police Officer Dera Captain (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood on Saturday announced to not providing services to citizens without masks in service centers, licensing offices and police offices

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Dera Captain (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood on Saturday announced to not providing services to citizens without masks in service centers, licensing offices and police offices.

All Police offices, service centers, licensing centers will not have any facilities to the people without masks.

He said that various services were being provided by the Dera Police in the service centers. All other police offices and police stations including the DPO office in Dera have already closed the entrance of unmasked employees and visitors.

Officials and clerks have also been required to wash their hands before entering the office. Similarly, in case of cough, cold and fever, no one will be allowed to come inside. Pandemics can be prevented by taking precautions with the support of the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

