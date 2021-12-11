UrduPoint.com

No Services For Unvaccinated People After Dec 14: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 08:14 PM

No services for unvaccinated people after Dec 14: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan on Saturday said that no service would be provided to the unvaccinated people across the district after December 14

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan on Saturday said that no service would be provided to the unvaccinated people across the district after December 14.

Presiding over a meeting regarding corona vaccination and polio campaigns here on Saturday, the deputy commissioner said that corona vaccination was continued across the district with full swing. He said that "Reach Every Door" (RED) campaign was started by the government to ensure vaccination of every citizen in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

He directed health officers to activate team at union council level for vaccination of citizens and asked them to prepare proper record of vaccination drive.

He warned officers to give their best in the vaccination drive otherwise strict action would be taken over negligence.

The deputy commissioner added that the polio campaign going to be started from December 13 to December 17 would be made successful under the mission to protect future of the kids.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Shoaib Gurmani and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Polio December From Government Best

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash and GNAT Speaker discuss parliamentar ..

Saqr Ghobash and GNAT Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation

14 minutes ago
 Rulers offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait on deat ..

Rulers offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait on death of Sheikh Duaij Al Sabah

15 minutes ago
 Anti-corona vaccination campaigns accelerate throu ..

Anti-corona vaccination campaigns accelerate throughout KP

35 seconds ago
 At least 50 feared dead in Kentucky as storms batt ..

At least 50 feared dead in Kentucky as storms batter US

37 seconds ago
 Niazi seeks international attention towards HR vio ..

Niazi seeks international attention towards HR violation in IIOJK.

38 seconds ago
 APHC concerned over plight of Kashmiri detainees i ..

APHC concerned over plight of Kashmiri detainees in hell-like jails

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.