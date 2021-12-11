No services for unvaccinated people after Dec 14: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan on Saturday said that no service would be provided to the unvaccinated people across the district after December 14.

Presiding over a meeting regarding corona vaccination and polio campaigns here on Saturday, the deputy commissioner said that corona vaccination was continued across the district with full swing. He said that "Reach Every Door" (RED) campaign was started by the government to ensure vaccination of every citizen in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

He directed health officers to activate team at union council level for vaccination of citizens and asked them to prepare proper record of vaccination drive.

He warned officers to give their best in the vaccination drive otherwise strict action would be taken over negligence.

The deputy commissioner added that the polio campaign going to be started from December 13 to December 17 would be made successful under the mission to protect future of the kids.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Shoaib Gurmani and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.