No shortage, hoarding of petrol at Lower Dir: Administration

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) ::On complaints of people about shortage and hoarding, teams of district administration on Saturday visited petrol pumps and inspected stock of petrol.

The teams visited eighty petrol pumps situated in four tehsils of the district and checked petrol stocks in filling stations.

The district administration has said that checking of petrol pumps would continue and there was no shortage of petrol. The district administration also advised the people to remain patient and ignore any rumors about hoarding and non availability of petrol.