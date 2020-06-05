The Ministry of National Health Services on Thursday said there was no shortage of beds, ventilators or any other facility for COVID-19 patients at federal capital's hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services on Thursday said there was no shortage of beds, ventilators or any other facility for COVID-19 patients at Federal capital's hospitals.

According to an official of the ministry, only 28 percent ventilators were being used at hospitals to support corona patients while sufficient quantity was available for incoming patients.

He made it clear that there was no crisis in this regard and things were moving in right direction. He said that so far 723 patients were in critical condition and out of them 201 were on ventilators.

The official said that although the number of patients on ventilators were increasing but still the ratio of ventilator usage was low which means still enough number of ventilators and beds were available at hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

He said the government was committed to ensure availability of medical services for corona patients at hospitals and provision of best possible medical treatment. He said the government has developed a Resource Management System (RMS) to collect and provide real-time information about coronavirus patients across the country.

He said the government has developed this system with having update on status of available facilities at public sector hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

He said that with this system the government would be able to know the beds and ventilators' occupancy and availability at ICU and allocated wards of hospitals.

He said that with the help of this system, the authorities concerned could easily manage the situation in hospitals to properly treat the coronavirus patients. He added shortage of any necessary equipment could be managed.

He said that all the hospitals across Pakistan have been linked with this system. He said these hospitals could update real time data to provide a unified and consolidated picture of the resources available to treat Corona patients in respective hospital.

He said that volunteer and social welfare organizations and government agencies like Edhi Foundation and Rescue 1122 would also be given access to RMS so that they can get updated information about availability of beds, ventilators, and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits for people suffering from COVID-19.

He said over 1,500 hospitals across the country had been linked with this system, providing real time information about availability of space, beds, ventilators, and other facilities to handle Corona patients before moving to a particular health facility.