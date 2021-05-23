UrduPoint.com
No Shortage Of Corona Vaccine In Pakistan: Claims Nosheen

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 11:10 PM

No shortage of corona vaccine in Pakistan: Claims Nosheen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr Nosheen Hamid on Sunday said that Pakistan had sufficient dozes of vaccine and there was no truth of shortage of the corona vaccine.

We had successfully managed to vaccinate some 200,000 people on daily basis, she said while talking to a private television channel. The government, she said had set target of inoculation of three to four hundred thousand people every day. To a question, she said the next shipment of Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine was arriving here shortly.

She expressed hope that health departments would fulfill the task of vaccination to 70 percent people by end of 2021.

By the mid of 2022, she said the target to completethe process of vaccinating people would be achieved. Pakistan is also preparing the vaccine with the help of China, she said. To another question, she said"we cannot purchase the vaccine in bulk because of the storage issue." In F-9 sector of Islamabad, she said we had established a Center for vaccinating the people. All the vaccination centers in Pakistan were working well and there was no complaint regarding shortage of corona vaccine, she claimed. The three types of vaccine including Sinopharm were available in the market, she said.

