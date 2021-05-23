No shortage of corona vaccine, staff at centers: Commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said on Sunday that there was no shortage of vaccine as well as staff at the vaccination centers set up across the division.

Chairing a meeting to review vaccination against coronavirus, she urged the deputy commissioners of the division to utilize all means to bring people to the vaccination centers.

She stressed the need for setting up vaccination targets at district level in proportion to the population.

The meeting was informed that out of 20,296, registered front line health workers across the division, 13,929 had been given first dose of vaccine against corona, 7,798 have been administered with both doses and a total of 29,727 workers had been given corona vaccine.

It was further told the meeting that 379,499 people so far got registered themselves at 1166, while 156,322 had been given first dose and 33,742 have been administered second dose of corona vaccine.

Director Health Services Dr Muhammad Riaz said that 44 centers were operating in Sargodha division while 17280 doses of Sinopharm, 21851 coronavac and 1591 of AstraZeneca were available in stock.

He said, at present there were 525 corona patients in Sargodha division while 50 corona confirmed cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

During the meeting, deputy commissioners of four districts gave a detailed briefing corona vaccination, stock, future planning, problems faced, manpower, availability of vaccines and other related items intheir respective districts.

The meeting was also attended by officers of departments concerned.