No shortage of electricity in Astore : Xen Wapda

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Executive Engineer Water & Power Astore Arif shah Tuesday said there is no shortage of electricity in District Astore.

Talking to media he said there is no loadshadding in Astore now a days and there was uninterrupted electricity to the people.

He said that Louse power stations, Doyan power station, Rattu power station and perishing power station were generating electricity to Astore very smoothly.