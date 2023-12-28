No shortage of electricity meters: FESCO Chief

There is no shortage of electricity meters in FESCO region and all the pending electricity connections will be installed by the end of January 2024, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Muhammad Amir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) There is no shortage of electricity meters in FESCO region and all the pending electricity connections will be installed by the end of January 2024, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Muhammad Amir.

He was addressing an E-Katchehry held on Facebook at the FESCO Headquarters on the special directions of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

In the Katchehry, the consumers belonging to Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Singh and Khushab districts informed the CEO about their electricity related problems.

The FESCO Chief issued on spot orders for redressal of the same and said that consumer’s problems would be resolved on top priority basis.

In this connection, he directed the concerned officers for immediate resolution of public complaints related to electricity.

He also issued orders for preparation of LT proposals, replacement of old and defective transformers, replacement and repair of electric wires and removal of voltage drop.

Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Rafiq, Chief Engineer (CS) Madam Sadaf Naz, DG (HR) Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Additional DG (IT) Abdul Hayee, Additional DG (PR) Tahir Sheikh, Director Commercial Muhammad Saeed, Director (CMU) Iqbal Khan Niazi, Director (CS) Faisal Raza Marth, Company Secretary Abid Rasheed and other officers were also present in the Katchehry.